* Twin boys evacuated in cross line operation, WHO tells
Reuters
* Another 18 cases await urgent medical transfer in Syria
* "Why on earth should this not be possible?" de Mistura
asks
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 12 Conjoined twin baby boys in Syria
were being evacuated across lines from a rebel stronghold to
Damascus Children's Hospital on Friday, the first of at least 20
patients who need urgent transfers to be saved, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said.
Moaz and Nawras were born conjoined on July 23 in Zahra
hospital in eastern Ghouta, a rebel bastion and rural suburb of
the capital. Syrian doctors abroad sought help from the WHO, the
United Nations health agency.
"The hospital is under-supplied and unable to provide the
twins with the surgery they need to survive," said a letter by
the Syrian American Medical Society.
"The twins, the mother and the aunt are now being evacuated
to the Children's Hospital (in Damascus)," Elizabeth Hoff, WHO's
representative in Syria, who has been based in Damascus
throughout most of the country's five-year civil war, told
Reuters on Friday:
An ambulance of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) was
transporting them, she said.
"We have been negotiating for medical evacuation for some
days now," Hoff said by telephone.
The WHO also wants to get seriously ill and wounded patients
out of the divided city of Aleppo, where up to two million
people are trapped. The eastern, rebel-held part of the city has
been besieged by Syrian government forces with Russian support
for months, but earlier last week rebel forces broke the siege
and opened a corridor into the city.
The United Nations said on Thursday it was talking to Russia
about a "workable humanitarian pause" in fighting in Aleppo and
that the three hours a day proposed by Moscow was "not enough".
"WHO is calling for a pause for medical evacuations which
are critical to make sure seriously wounded have the right to
obtain health care and also people with chronic diseases needing
regular care," Hoff said.
In addition, WHO has received a list of 16 critical medical
cases in the government-besieged town of Madaya who need
evacuation and two adults in the opposition-besieged Foua and
Kefraya area, in Idlib province, she said.
"We haven't obtained permission yet to evacuate," she said,
noting that Hezbollah fighters were part of the mix in the Foua
area.
Staffan de Mistura, U.N. special envoy for Syria, read out
the names of the patients in Madaya and Foua, most of them young
children, on Thursday to reporters in Geneva.
"The UN is ready to evacuate them. They are in a desperate
urgent medical emergency. Why on earth should this not be
possible?
"This should not be waiting for the Aleppo ceasefire or
overall ceasefire, this should and can be done before it's too
late," he said.
In Foua, the Islamist rebel group Ahrar al Sham "can just by
a decision of a minute allow the U.N. to evacuate them and bring
them to a medical facility where they could be saved", he said.
"These are not numbers, these are people who are waiting for
a medical evacuation in what has become a medieval approach to a
conflict," de Mistura said.
