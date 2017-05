BEIRUT Insurgents shot down a helicopter in Syria's Hama province on Thursday, a monitoring group said, as Russia continued air support for Syrian government forces fighting on the ground.

The helicopter was downed near the village of Kafr Nabouda in northern Hama, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. It was unclear if the aircraft was Syrian or Russian.

