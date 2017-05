Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Hezbollah militant leader Samir Qantar, as supporters wave Lebanese, Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Lebanese Hezbollah militant leader Samir Qantar, as supporters carry Palestinian and Hezbollah flags during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

People offer their condolences near the coffin of Lebanese Hezbollah militant leader Samir Qantar during his funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT Hezbollah's leader said on Monday that Lebanese militant Samir Qantar was killed by an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Syria's district of Jaramana.

"We have no doubt or question that Israel is the one which assassinated Samir Qantar, its planes fired precise missiles on an apartment (he was in)," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech aired on the group's television al-Manar.

A number of Syrians were also killed in the attack.

"We, in a firm and definite way, hold the Zionist enemy the responsibility for assassinating him," Nasrallah said."

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny)