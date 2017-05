People gather during a protest to show solidarity with the residents of Aleppo and against Assad regime forces, in Rabat December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIRUT A military media unit run by Damascus's ally Hezbollah said early on Thursday that reports about implementation of an Aleppo ceasefire deal and evacuations from the city were not true, citing "big complications".

"The negotiations are seeing big complications, in light of tension and operations on the front lines," said a statement from the unit. Hezbollah is an armed Lebanese Shi'ite political group backed by Iran.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)