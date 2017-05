A man sports a poster of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a demonstration to commemorate Ashura in Sanaa, Yemen October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

BEIRUT The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

Russia and Turkey brokered a shaky ceasefire in December between rebel groups and the government in Syria, where Hezbollah is fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra)