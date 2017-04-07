BEIRUT Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Friday a U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase was an "idiotic step" which would lead to "great and dangerous tensions" in the Middle East.

Hezbollah, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the six-year-old conflict, said in a statement the strike would not demoralise the Syrian army or negatively affect its allies.

The U.S. military action was a "service" to Israel and its "ambitions in the region," Hezbollah added, without elaborating.

