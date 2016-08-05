* Deputy leader of Hezbollah says Syria and Iraq could split
* Says Assad key to any peaceful solution
* Sees no end to Syria war until after U.S. election
By Samia Nakhoul, Laila Bassam and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
Beirut, Aug 3 Lebanon's Hezbollah said the
partition of Iraq and Syria was a possible outcome of sectarian
fighting across the region and there was no prospect of any end
to the war in Syria until after November's U.S. presidential
election.
Sheikh Naim Qassem, deputy leader of the Iran-backed group,
whose forces are fighting alongside President Bashar al-Assad
against rebels supported by Western and regional powers, said
Hezbollah, Iran and Russia would stand by Assad until the end.
In an interview with Reuters, he said recapturing Aleppo,
Syria's second major city where a decisive battle is unfolding,
remained an objective but was not an immediate goal.
The U.S. and its allies say that by waging war against his
own people, Assad can have no future in Syria, while Russia and
Iran, wholly opposed to regime change, maintain he is the
legitimate president, albeit of a state shrunk by rebel gains.
Both coalitions fear his sudden departure could destroy what
is left of Syria after more than five years of civil war,
bequeathing a shell state to the jihadis of Islamic State and Al
Qaeda.
Qassem said both Syria and neighbouring Iraq, where Islamic
State has also seized territory, could split.
"On the battlefield and in view of regional and
international interventions I don't rule out that one of the
ideas proposed is finding a state of partition in those two
countries but will it succeed or not?
"So far the forces that want the unity of Iraq and Syria are
able to prevent the idea of partition but we should remain
worried about ... the possibility that some countries might push
these two countries or one of them into partition."
Assad was the best protection against this, Qassem said.
"With President Assad the solution can be logical and
rational in finding political parameters that can give the
opposition its share and the regime its share and there could be
coordination which allows for putting things back in order and
reviving authority in Syria", the white-turbaned sheikh said.
DIE-HARD COMMITMENT
The intervention of Russia's air force since last September,
after Iran, Hezbollah, and Iraqi Shi'ite militiamen had fought
relentlessly to keep Assad in place, has confounded the designs
of Washington and regional Sunni powers such as Saudi Arabia and
Turkey, Qassem said, opening the way to a political solution.
"Iranian and Russian relations with Syria helped achieve
steadfastness on the ground because both support Assad staying
in power and back a political solution," the Hezbollah number
two told Reuters.
The Syria war grew out of Arab spring-inspired protests in
2011 calling for democratic change. Before Iran, Hezbollah and
Russia came to Assad's aid, his grip on power appeared to be
failing. Their support was seen by diplomats and Middle East
experts as key to Assad's survival.
Syria's civil war, now in its sixth year, has killed more
than 250,000 people, displaced more than 6.6 million inside the
country and forced another 4.8 million to flee, creating a huge
influx into neighbouring countries and Europe.
Qassem said the months-long push on rebel-held Aleppo by
Assad's government forces was aimed less at recovering Syria's
major city than at separating the rebels from Idlib, their
stronghold in the north-west, and choking their supply lines
from Turkey.
Aleppo, with a population of more than 2 million people now,
has been divided for years into rebel and government areas.
"The main objective of the Syrian state and allies was to
cut the road between the city of Aleppo and Idlib. As for
liberating Aleppo that's a different goal that may not be
undertaken quickly..."
"Regaining Aleppo will remain one of the goals of the Syrian
state and its allies but we're not tied to a timeframe", said
the Hezbollah leader.
FIGHTING GLOBAL THREAT
The Lebanese group, a Shi'ite Islamist party with a powerful
armed wing, describes its role as part of a struggle against the
growing regional threat presented by Sunni Muslim jihadists, who
it labels takfiris for their radical ideology, violent and
uncompromising stance.
The conflict in Syria has further fuelled an old regional
rivalry between the Shi'ite Islamist government of Iran and the
conservative Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia, one of the
main sponsors of the insurgency against Assad.
Qassem said the United States, one of the power brokers in
finding a solution to the crisis, was distracted by its November
presidential elections and not ready to commit to any action
until a new president takes over next year.
"The US administration is convinced that the period ahead of
the presidential elections is a wasted time, that it can await
until the new president assumes power. Then, the prospects of a
solution or of a prolongation of the crisis will be clear."
He said the sacrifices of Hezbollah, which has lost hundreds
of fighters in Syria, were worthy, otherwise the ultra-hardline
jihadists of Islamic State would have taken control in Syria and
expanded into Lebanon.
"We have prevented the expansion of the crisis into Lebanon
and this is a major achievement, we prevented the takfiris from
disrupting the resistance and laid the basis for the
steadfastness of Syria. These great achievements deserve every
sacrifice," he said.
He said Islamic State, which is being targeted by coalition
air strikes, will increase its attacks in Europe and beyond,
adding that the group has an expansionist strategy and will use
any means to achieve its goals.
"European pains are big and will increase more and more,"
Qassem said, adding that Islamic State "will not leave an
opportunity in all the countries of the world without exception
to attack when it can and when is able to."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)