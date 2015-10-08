AMMAN Oct 8 The Syrian army, backed by Russian air strikes, fought heavy battles with insurgents for control of a hilltop in an mountainous range close to President Bashar al-Assad's coastal heartland, a monitor and rebels said on Thursday.

The fighting was centered around Jub al Ahmar, a highland area in Latakia province which if captured would allow the army to more effectively pound rebel positions in the nearby Ghab Plain, said Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)