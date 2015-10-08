COLUMN-OPEC signals cuts extension, oil traders ponder response: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
AMMAN Oct 8 The Syrian army, backed by Russian air strikes, fought heavy battles with insurgents for control of a hilltop in an mountainous range close to President Bashar al-Assad's coastal heartland, a monitor and rebels said on Thursday.
The fighting was centered around Jub al Ahmar, a highland area in Latakia province which if captured would allow the army to more effectively pound rebel positions in the nearby Ghab Plain, said Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)
NEW YORK, May 8 The energy industry scrutinizes U.S. oil stockpile data every week for evidence that OPEC supply cuts are ending a global crude glut, but growing domestic output means the world's largest oil consumer may be the last place to feel the cuts.