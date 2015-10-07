Russian President Vladimir Putin cups his ear to listen to a question as he departs after a summit on the Ukraine crisis at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS France dismissed Russian suggestions on Wednesday that Syrian government forces and moderate rebels could immediately join in fighting Islamic State militants, saying it would be impossible while President Bashar al-Assad was in power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a joint television appearance on Wednesday that Hollande had voiced the idea of uniting forces loyal to Assad and the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) to take on Islamic State.

However, speaking in Morocco, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who attended a bilateral meeting last Friday between Hollande and Putin in Paris, said there was clearly "confusion" in the Russian camp.

"There is obviously military action to be taken against Islamic State, and the (al Qaeda-linked) Nusra Front notably," he told reporters in Tangier, Morocco, according to a transcript sent to Reuters by the foreign ministry.

"Then there is a political transition that needs to be done since we're convinced that as long as Assad has power, it will not be possible to get the necessary unity in Syria because of the crimes he has committed."

France, which has provided weapons and logistical support to rebels linked to the Free Syrian Army in the past, has repeatedly said Assad would have to go before government troops and rebels could together defeat Islamic State.

"So, while he is there, no cooperation is possible with the Syrian army," Fabius said.

He added that a transition based on the 2012 Geneva Communiqué, a document setting out guidelines on a path to peace and political transition in Syria, spelled out that there would be a national unity government including certain parts of the Assad government and the moderate opposition.

"At that moment, with Assad asked to leave his responsibilities, it would be entirely possible to work with Syrians and the Syrian army to fight Islamic State," Fabius said.

A French presidential source had earlier said the idea of associating moderate rebels from the Free Syrian Army and government forces to fight Islamic State was not a French idea.

Bashar al-Zoubi, who heads a group fighting under the banner of the FSA in southern Syria, told Reuters it was illogical to suggest it could join forces with Damascus against Islamic State.

