BEIRUT Feb 8 Syrian government jets bombed a
rebel-held district of Homs city on Wednesday killing several
people, rescue workers and a monitoring group reported.
The raids hit the al-Waer neighbourhood, the British-based
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Syrian Civil
Defence, a rescue service operating in rebel-held territory,
said.
The Observatory put the death toll at 8 and more than
two-dozen wounded. The Civil Defence did not give a figure.
A military media unit run by Damascus ally Hezbollah said
the army had fired rockets at militants in al-Waer, but that the
insurgents had fired first.
