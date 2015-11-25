A combination picture taken from video shows a war plane crashing in flames in a mountainous area in northern Syria after it was shot down by Turkish fighter jets near the Turkish-Syrian border November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Haberturk TV

BEIRUT Syrian state media said on Wednesday that Russian and Syrian special forces rescued one of the pilots of a Russian fighter jet that Turkey shot down near its border the day before.

Syrian special forces "last night carried out a joint operation with Russian special forces, penetrating four to five kilometres into areas where terrorists are located, and were able to save one of the pilots of the Russian plane", returning him to a military base, state news agency SANA said.

Syria's government uses the term terrorists to describe all insurgents fighting against it.

