BEIRUT Syrian state TV confirmed Israeli air strikes on the Golan Heights on Thursday, and said only material damage was done.

The state TV report quoted a military source as saying that "several missiles" had targeted a transportation centre and a public building in the Quneitra area of the Syrian Golan Heights.

A monitoring group had earlier reported casualties. Israel's army said the strikes were a response to cross-border rocket fire from Syria.

(Reporting by John Davison; editing by Andrew Roche)