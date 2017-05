A Syrian army soldier looks at his mobile as people visit the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra ahead of a musical event at its amphitheatre, Syria May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

PARIS The U.S. and Russia vowed on Monday to step up efforts to convince warring parties in Syria to abide by a troubled ceasefire agreement struck in February.

"We have decided to reconfirm our commitment to the (ceasefire) in Syria and to intensify efforts to ensure its nation-wide implementation," the two powers said in a joint statement.

