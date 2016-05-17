Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) attend the ministerial meeting on Syria in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) attend the ministerial meeting on Syria in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks to the media in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) speaks next to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

United Nations special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura (R) speaks next to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PARIS Major powers failed to agree on a new date for peace talks between warring Syrian parties, the U.N.'s special envoy said on Tuesday.

"The issue is still waiting for some type of concrete outcome of this meeting but we cannot wait too long, we want to keep the momentum," Staffan de Mistura told reporters alongside U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The powers agreed to reinforce a ceasefire across the country and to push through humanitarian aid deliveries to besieged areas, including through air drops.

