MOSCOW/BEIRUT/WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Russian forces
have begun participating in military operations in Syria in
support of government troops, three Lebanese sources familiar
with the political and military situation there said on
Wednesday.
The sources, speaking to Reuters on condition they not be
identified, gave the most forthright account yet from the region
of what U.S. officials say appears to be a new military buildup
by Moscow, one of President Bashar al-Assad's main allies,
though one of the sources said the numbers of Russians involved
so far were small.
Two U.S. officials said Russia has sent two tank landing
ships and additional aircraft to Syria in the past day or so and
has deployed a small number of naval infantry forces.
The U.S. officials, who also spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the intent of Russia's military moves in Syria
remained unclear. One of the officials said initial indications
suggested the focus was on preparing an airfield near the port
city of Latakia, an Assad stronghold.
The moves come at a time when forces of Assad's government
have faced major setbacks on the battlefield in a four-year-old
multi-sided civil war that has killed 250,000 people and driven
half of Syria's 23 million people from their homes.
Syrian troops pulled out of a major air base on Wednesday,
and a monitoring group said this meant government soldiers were
no longer present at all in Idlib province, most of which
slipped from government control earlier this year.
Moscow confirmed it had "experts" on the ground.
But Russia has declined to comment on the exact scale and
scope of its military presence in Syria. Damascus denied
Russians were involved in combat, but a Syrian official said the
presence of experts had increased in the past year.
Officials in the United States, which is fighting an air war
against the Islamist militant group Islamic State in Syria and
also opposes Assad's government, have said in recent days that
they suspect Russia is reinforcing to aid Assad.
Washington has put pressure on countries nearby to deny
their air space to Russian flights, a move Moscow denounced on
Wednesday as "international boorishness".
Moscow's only naval base in the Mediterranean is at Tartous
on the Syrian coast in territory held by Assad, and keeping it
secure would be an important strategic objective for the
Kremlin.
Two of the Lebanese sources said the Russians were
establishing two bases in Syria, one near the coast and one
further inland which would be an operations base.
"The Russians are no longer just advisors," one of them
said. "The Russians have decided to join the war against
terrorism."
Another of the Lebanese sources said that so far any Russian
combat role was still small: "They have started in small
numbers, but the bigger force did not yet take part ... There
are numbers of Russians taking part in Syria but they did not
yet join the fight against terrorism strongly."
The Syrian official said: "Russian experts are always
present but in the last year they have been present to a greater
degree."
Reflecting Western concern, Germany's foreign minister
warned Russia against increased military intervention in Syria,
saying the Iran nuclear deal and new U.N. initiatives offered a
starting point for a political solution to the conflict.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said reports of
growing Russian military activity in Syria were a cause for
concern, while France said it made finding a political solution
to the crisis more complicated.
Thus far in the war, Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah
have the main sources of military support for Assad, but
momentum turned against him earlier this year.
In the latest major battlefield setback, state television
reported government troops had surrendered an air base in
northwestern Syria to a rebel alliance after nearly two years
under siege.
The loss of the base meant the last government troops had
now withdrawn altogether from central Idlib province, according
to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group
that monitors the conflict.
Coalitions of rebels, who range from hardline Sunni
Islamists like al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate the Nusra Front to
more secular nationalists, have made gains in the northwest and
southwest of the country. They often fight against both the
government and Islamic State fighters who control much of the
east of Syria as well as northern Iraq.
Russia says the Syrian government must be incorporated into
a shared global fight against Islamic State. The United States
and Assad's regional foes see him as part of the problem.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow would consider
additional military measures needed for fighting terrorism in
Syria if it deemed them necessary.
"WORRISOME"
A senior U.S. official said on Saturday Washington had
detected "worrisome preparatory steps," including transport of
prefabricated housing units for hundreds of people to a Syrian
airfield, that could signal that Russia is readying deployment
of heavy military assets there.
Russia has in recent days set out the case for supporting
Assad in the most forthright terms yet, likening the Western
approach to Syria to failures in Iraq and Libya.
Part of the diplomatic quarrel has centred around use of air
space for flights, which Moscow says bring humanitarian aid but
U.S. officials say may be bringing military supplies.
To avoid flying over Turkey, one of Assad's main enemies,
Russia has sought to fly planes over Balkan states, but
Washington has urged them to deny Moscow permission.
On Tuesday Bulgaria refused a Russian request to use its
airspace for flights due to doubts about the cargo on board. It
said on Wednesday it would allow Russian supply flights to Syria
to use its airspace only if Moscow agreed to checks of their
cargo at a Bulgarian airport.
Turkey has not officially confirmed a ban on Russian flights
to Syria but says it considers any requests to fly over its air
space to Syria on a case by case basis.
FALLEN BASE
On Wednesday the Syrian army withdrew completely from Idlib
province after insurgents captured the Abu al-Duhur military
airport there, said Rami Abdulrahman, head of the Syrian
Observatory. Members of a local pro-government militia remained
in just two Shi'ite villages in the province, he said.
Rebel sources said the Nusra Front had played a leading role
in the capture of the airport. Nusra is part of a coalition of
Islamist groups called the Army of Conquest which has seized
most of Idlib province this year.
Syrian state television said in a news flash that the army
garrison that had defended the military airport had evacuated.
Another major base east of Aleppo, Kweiris, is currently
besieged by ultra hardline Islamic State militants.
Nusra Front made gains in northwestern Syria alongside other
insurgent groups since May, seizing the city of Idlib, the town
of Jisr al-Shughour and moving closer to coastal areas vital to
government control of western Syria.
