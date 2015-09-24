BEIRUT and GENEVA, Sept 24 Warring sides in
Syria have reached an agreement under UN supervision over the
fate of two villages in the northwest and a town near the
Lebanese border, sources familiar with the talks said on
Thursday, as a ceasefire in the areas held.
The deal included the withdrawal of rebel fighters holed up
in the mostly regime-held area near Lebanon, and the evacuation
of civilians from two Shi'ite villages under rebel siege in
Idlib province in northwest Syria, the sources said.
It would be implemented within six months, during which time
there would be an extended ceasefire in the areas. Evacuation of
wounded from both sides would begin on Friday.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny and Tom Miles, writing by John
Davison, editing by Larry King)