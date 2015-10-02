* Obama says Russian bombing will be counterproductive
* Russia says IS hit, but describes targets where group
absent
* Bombings force cancellation of Friday prayer in Syrian
areas
By Alistair Bell and Tom Perry
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Oct 2 U.S. President Barack
Obama warned Russia on Friday that its bombing campaign against
Syrian rebels will suck Moscow into a "quagmire," after a third
straight day of air raids in support of President Bashar
al-Assad.
At a White House news conference, Obama frequently assailed
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he accused of acting out
of a position of weakness to defend a crumbling, authoritarian
ally.
Friday prayers were canceled in insurgent-held areas of
Syria's Homs province hit by Russian warplanes this week, with
residents concerned that mosques could be targeted, according to
one person from the area.
Putin's decision to launch strikes on Syria marks a dramatic
escalation of foreign involvement in a more than four-year-old
civil war in which every major country in the region has a
stake.
It also gives fuel to domestic critics of Obama who say his
unwillingness to act on Syria has allowed Moscow to stage its
biggest show of force in the Middle East in decades.
But the U.S. president warned that Russia and Iran, Assad's
main backer in the Muslim world, have isolated the majority of
Syrians and angered their Sunni Muslim neighbors.
"An attempt by Russia and Iran to prop up Assad and try to
pacify the population is just going to get them stuck in a
quagmire and it won't work," Obama said.
The Syria campaign is the first time Moscow has sent forces
into combat beyond the frontiers of the former Soviet Union
since the USSR's disastrous Afghanistan campaign of the 1980s, a
bold move by Putin to extend Russia's influence beyond its
neighborhood.
It comes at a low point in Russia's relations with the West,
a year after the United States and EU imposed financial
sanctions on Moscow for annexing territory from Ukraine.
Obama on Friday offered to work with Russia to bring peace
to Syria, but he took several digs at Putin, with whom he has a
frosty relationship. A meeting between the two at the United
Nations this week seems to have done little to produce a thaw.
"Mr. Putin had to go into Syria not out of strength, but out
of weakness because his client Mr. Assad was crumbling and it
was insufficient for him to send arms and money," Obama said.
He played down international support for Moscow's strategy,
saying it paled in comparison to the number of countries backing
U.S. air raids on Islamic State.
The U.S. president has been deeply reluctant to use more
military force in Syria, after America's experience of long wars
in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Obama also hit back at critics who say his Syria strategy of
bombing Islamic State and supporting moderate rebels is failing.
"I hear people offering up half-baked ideas as if they are
solutions or trying to downplay the challenges involved in the
situation. What I'd like to see people ask is, specifically,
precisely, what exactly would you do and how would you fund it
and how would you sustain it? And typically, what you get is a
bunch of mumbo jumbo," he said.
BOMBING INSURGENTS
Russia bombed Syria for a third day in a row on Friday,
mainly hitting areas held by rival insurgent groups rather than
the Islamic State fighters it said it was targeting and drawing
an increasingly angry response from the West.
The U.S.-led coalition that is waging its own air war
against Islamic State called on the Russians to halt strikes on
targets other than Islamic State.
In Syria, Islamic State is one of many groups of insurgents
fighting against Assad. Washington and its Western and regional
allies say Russia is using it as a pretext to bomb other groups
that oppose Assad. Some of these groups have received training
and weapons from Assad's foreign enemies, including the United
States.
Also on Friday, Putin held frosty talks with France's
Francois Hollande in Paris, the Russian leader's first meeting
with a Western leader since launching the strikes two days after
he gave an address to the United Nations making the case to back
Assad.
Warplanes were seen flying high above an area of Syria's
Homs province where Friday prayers were canceled. The area is
held by anti-Assad rebels, but has no significant presence of
Islamic State fighters.
"The streets are almost completely empty and there is an
unannounced curfew," said a resident, speaking from the town of
Rastan which was hit in the first day of Russian air strikes.
Islamic State also canceled prayers in areas it controls,
according to activists from its de facto capital Raqqa.
A Russian air strike on Thursday destroyed a mosque in the
town of Jisr al-Shughour, captured from government forces by an
alliance of Islamist insurgents earlier this year, activists
said.
Western countries and Russia say they have a common enemy in
Islamic State. But they also have very different allies and
opposing views of how to resolve a war that has killed at least
250,000 people and driven more than 10 million from their homes.
Washington and its allies oppose both Islamic State and
Assad, blaming him for attacks on civilians that have
radicalized the opposition and insisting that he has no place in
a post-war settlement.
Lebanese sources have told Reuters that hundreds of Iranian
troops have also arrived in recent days in Syria to participate
in a major ground offensive alongside government troops and
their Lebanese and Iraqi Shi'ite militia allies.
Syria's foreign minister said the U.S.-led coalition's
campaign against Islamic State was bound to fail.
"Air strikes are useless unless they are conducted in
cooperation with the Syrian army, the only force in Syria that
is combating terrorism," Walid al-Moualem said in a speech to
United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Moscow said on Friday its latest strikes had hit 12 Islamic
State targets, but most of the areas it described were in
western and northern parts of the country, while Islamic State
is mostly present in the east.
The Russian Defence Ministry said its Sukhoi-34, Sukhoi-24M
and Sukhoi-25 warplanes had flown 18 sorties hitting targets
that included a command post and a communications center in the
province of Aleppo, a militant field camp in Idlib and a command
post in Hama.
A Defence Ministry official, Igor Konashenkov, later told
Russian news agencies the Air Force had conducted 14 flights in
Syria on Friday and made six strikes against Islamic State
targets. The ministry was not immediately available to comment
on the apparent discrepancy with the earlier figures.
(Additional reporting by Andy Sullivan, Roberta Rampton and
David Alexander in Washington, Elizabeth Pineau in Paris,
Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, David Dolan in Istanbul and Orhan
Coskun in Ankara; writing by Alistair Bell, editing by G Crosse)