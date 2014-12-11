* Southern rebels sign joint defence pact, aim for unity
* Northern rebels steer different course with separate
initiative
* Obama praises Jordan's support for "moderate" Syrian
opposition
By Tom Perry and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT/AMMAN, Dec 11 Rebels in southern Syria
say they have taken a step towards unity that may attract more
support from their Western and Arab backers, forging a joint
defence pact to help shield them from government forces and
Islamic State.
The south is the last major stronghold of the mainstream
opposition to President Bashar al-Assad following the expansion
of Islamic State in the east and north and gains by the al
Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front in the northwest.
A short drive from Damascus, the southern front remains a
risk for Assad as he shores up his control over key areas of
central Syria. Insurgent groups including both mainstream rebels
and Nusra have made slow but steady gains in the south against
government forces, analysts who track the conflict say.
As the United States seeks partners on the ground for the
campaign against Islamic State, the southern rebels are trying
to address long-standing criticisms of the so-called moderate
opposition by getting better organised.
"We are moving in steps. The joint defence agreement is part
of the complete plan for uniting the southern front," said
Bashar al-Zoubi, head of the Yarmouk Army -- one of the biggest
rebel groups in the south. He spoke to Reuters via the internet.
The agreement dated Dec. 6 and signed by 17 rebel leaders
was seen by Reuters. It follows an agreement among the southern
groups on a transition plan for Syria.
With the war about to enter its fourth year, analysts say
rivalries among a plethora non-jihadist groups have been one of
their major weaknesses. The Turkey-based Syrian political
opposition has little or no sway over the armed groups.
Rebels in the north last week unveiled a separate initiative
grouping mainstream factions with hardline Islamists including
Ahrar al-Sham -- a group U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has
equated with Islamic State. That makes partnering with it a
complicated prospect for Assad's Western opponents.
The separate initiatives underscore the divergent paths of
the war. The southern rebels believe resolving the conflict in
the south is easier than resolving it in the north, where the
jihadists are dominant.
They advocate an approach that would see the war in the
south resolved first. Their transition plan safeguards state
bodies and guarantees the rights of religious minorities who
worry the alternative to Assad is al Qaeda.
Rebels in the south have already received what they describe
as small amounts of military and financial support from Western
and Arab states. It has been channelled via Jordan, a U.S. ally
that is determined to protect its Syrian frontier from
jihadists.
The main Arab backers of the southern groups are Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Qatar, which has funnelled
aid to Islamists in the north, has been kept out.
President Barack Obama praised Jordan's support for the
"moderate" Syrian opposition during a Dec. 5 meeting with King
Abdullah, an apparent reference to the southern rebels.
ISLAMIC STATE
Though they have received support including American-made
anti-tank missiles, it is not yet clear how these groups may fit
into U.S. plans for building an opposition force to confront
Islamic State, which is more of a threat in the north for now.
Abu Hamza al-Qabouni, head of a Southern Front group from
Damascus, said the rebels aimed to coalesce into something
resembling an army. "The main gain of this agreement is that it
makes unification easier," he said.
"If we're talking about the type of threat, we say naturally
it is the regime, with Daesh as the second target," he added,
using a derogatory Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
The south is currently scene of one of the fiercest battles
between the government and its armed opponents in and around the
town of Sheikh Maskin. State media reports have said the army
has been inflicting daily losses on the insurgents there, all of
whom it describes as terrorists.
Jordanian military analyst retired general Mamoun Abu Nowar
said the rebels were gaining incrementally. "They are moving in
the direction of a centralised command," he said. "There is an
external foreign dimension that is allowing them to work this
way," he added, pointing to the foreign backing.
Nusra is fighting alongside the Western-backed groups in the
south, though the rebels say they do not coordinate with it. The
rebels say their concern about Nusra has grown since it routed
two mainstream opposition groups in the northwest in October.
Mohammad Mahameed, the head of another Southern Front group,
forecast further advances. "After we implement this pact there
will be even more progress on the ground," he told Reuters.
"Our backers have a perceptive vision and they see who is
effective on the ground and support them."
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Giles Elgood)