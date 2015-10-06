* NATO says it sees Russian troop build-up in Syria
* Turkey says losing patience with air space violations
* Russian envoy says NATO distorting Syria mission
* Russian planes bomb targets in Palmyra
By Robin Emmott and Laila Bassam
BRUSSELS/BEIRUT, Oct 6 NATO on Tuesday rejected
Moscow's explanation that its warplanes had violated alliance
member Turkey's air space by mistake and said Russia was sending
more ground troops to Syria and building up its naval presence.
With Russia extending its air strikes to include the ancient
Syrian city of Palmyra, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he
was losing patience with Russian violations of his country's air
space.
"An attack on Turkey means an attack on NATO," Erdogan
warned at a Brussels news conference.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance
had reports of a substantial Russian military build-up in Syria,
including ground troops and ships in the eastern Mediterranean.
"I will not speculate on the motives ... but this does not
look like an accident and we have seen two of them," Stoltenberg
said of the air incursions over Turkey's border with Syria at
the weekend. He noted that they "lasted for a long time".
The incidents, which NATO has described as "extremely
dangerous" and "unacceptable", underscore the risks of a further
escalation of the Syrian civil war, as Russian and U.S.
warplanes fly combat missions over the same country for the
first time since World War Two.
The Russian Defence Ministry had said that an SU-30 warplane
had entered Turkish air space along the border with Syria "for a
few seconds" on Saturday, a mistake caused by bad weather. NATO
says a plane also entered Turkish air space on Sunday, an
incident Russia says it is looking into.
A U.S. official told Reuters the incursions had lasted more
than a few seconds and described Moscow's assertion that they
were an accident as "far-fetched".
The Turkish military said a further incident took place on
Monday when a MIG-29 fighter and Syria-based missile systems
"interfered" with eight Turkish F-16 jets patrolling along the
Syrian border.
The MIG-29 locked its radar onto the Turkish patrol for 4
minutes 30 seconds, and a Syria-based missile system locked onto
them for 4 minutes 15 seconds, the Turkish military said. Russia
flies MIG-29s, as does Syria's own air force.
Stoltenberg said the U.S.-led alliance had not received "any
real explanation" from Russia about the incursions.
AIR SPACE VIOLATIONS
Disagreement over the air space violations comes as Russia
and the west dispute the aims of Moscow's air campaign. Moscow
says it is attacking Islamic State, but most of its air strikes
have hit territory held by other rebel groups fighting against
its Syrian ally, President Bashar al-Assad.
Western countries, Arab states and Turkey, who are waging
their own bombing campaign against Islamic State but also want
Assad to leave power, say Moscow is using Islamic State as a
pretext to target Assad's other foes. Russia says the Assad
government should be the centrepiece of international efforts to
combat extremism.
With Russian and NATO planes now flying combat missions in
the same air space, a danger is that the Cold War enemies could
fire on each other.
The skies in the area have seen incidents in the past. A
Turkish jet was shot down by the Syrian air force in 2012 over
the Mediterranean and earlier this year Turkey shot down a
Syrian helicopter that Ankara said violated its airspace.
Russia's NATO envoy said the alliance was using the
accidental incursion into Turkish air space for propaganda.
"The impression is that the incident in Turkish air space
was used to plug NATO as an organisation into the information
campaign waged by the West to distort the aims of the operations
carried out by the Russian air force in Syria," Alexander
Grushko was quoted by Itar-Tass news agency as saying in
Brussels.
Russia's defence ministry said it agreed in principle with
U.S. proposals on coordinating military flights in Syria. The
ministry said it was ready to hold talks with Turkey to avoid
"misunderstandings" and invited foreign military officers to
Moscow for talks on how best to fight Islamic State.
President Vladimir Putin has said he will not put Russian
ground forces in Syria, where the civil war has killed 250,000
people. However, Stoltenberg said there was a growing presence
of Russian forces in Syria.
"I can confirm that we have seen a substantial build-up of
Russian forces in Syria - air forces, air defences, but also
ground troops in connection with the air base they have, and we
also see an increased naval presence," Stoltenberg said.
RUSSIAN TANKS
Several senior officials in the Middle East told Reuters the
Russian air campaign was part of plan that will also involve a
ground offensive by Iranian troops, Lebanese Hezbollah
guerrillas and Syrian government forces against Assad's foes.
The ground campaign is being led by Qassem Soleimani,
commander of Iran's Quds Force, the elite extra-territorial
special forces arm of the Revolutionary Guards who reports
directly to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the
officials said.
They said Soleimani travelled to Moscow in July to help plan
the joint action after senior Russian officials met Khamenei and
senior Iranians met Putin to agree it.
U.S. officials have previously said Russia has sent seven
T-90 tanks, some artillery, and about 200 marines. It has also
deployed temporary housing units, a portable air traffic control
station and components for an air defence system.
Russian defence ministry sources have been quoted in Russian
media as saying about 1,500 Russian servicemen are involved in
supporting the air strikes and advising Syria's army.
The Russian Defence Ministry says it has more than 50
warplanes and helicopters in Syria. Russia's Tartous naval
facility there is a logistics base and has been overhauled in
recent years. It is being used to unload equipment, some of
which is also being flown in.
In the latest strikes, Russian jets hit Islamic State
targets in Palmyra and struck the northern province of Aleppo,
Syrian state television said.
Islamic State forces captured Palmyra in May, an advance
that brought them closer to the core of government-held
territory in western Syria. It also put the city's Roman-era
ruins under the militants' control.
Russia denied hitting civilian targets inside Palmyra or
conducting strikes that might harm the ruins.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based
group tracking Syria's civil war, said the Palmyra strikes
killed 15 Islamic State fighters.
"It was the heaviest Russian attack on Palmyra," Observatory
director Rami Abdulrahman said. Across Syria, Russian jets
carried out at least 34 air strikes in the last 24 hours, the
Observatory said.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Madrid, Andrew Osborn
and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Writing by Giles Elgood and Peter
Graff; Editing by Tom Heneghan)