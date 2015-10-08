BEIRUT Oct 8 Syrian government ground forces
and allied militia backed by Russian air strikes launched an
offensive against rebels in the strategically important Ghab
Plain in western Syria on Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
Insurgents advanced into the area earlier this year,
building on gains that have posed a threat to the coastal region
vital to President Bashar al-Assad's control of western Syria.
Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory, told Reuters
that troops were targeting insurgent-held areas with heavy
barrages of surface-to-surface missiles, as Russian jets bombed
from above.
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)