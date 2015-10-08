(Adds Russian denial missiles crashed, U.S. no comments)
* Rebel advances threatened Assad grip on west
* Russia fires more cruise missiles from Caspian Sea
* Insurgents under attack in Ghab Plain region
* Ferocious Russian bombing reported
By Sylvia Westall and Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Oct 8 Syrian troops and allied militia
backed by a fresh wave of Russian air strikes and cruise
missiles fired from warships attacked rebel forces on Thursday
as the government extended an offensive to recapture territory
in the west of the country.
The assault focused on western areas where rebel advances
earlier this year had threatened the coastal region vital to
President Bashar al-Assad's support base.
The Russian Defence Ministry said it fired missiles from
ships in the Caspian Sea for a second day and had hit weapons
factories, arms dumps, command centres and training camps.
U.S. officials said they believed four Russian cruise
missiles bound for Syria had crashed en route in Iran. Russia's
Defence Ministry insisted the missiles had reached their targets
in Syria.
The White House declined to comment and State Department
spokesman John Kirby said he could not confirm the missiles had
crashed, while adding that the report pointed towards the need
for procedures to prevent clashes with U.S. planes targeting
Islamic State militants in Syria.
Since Russia began air strikes last week it has described
all its targets as belonging to the Islamic State group,
although most have been in areas controlled by other rebel
movements where Islamic State has little or no presence.
On Thursday, Moscow said its air force hit 27 Islamic State
targets in the provinces of Homs, Hama and Raqqa, while Kirby
said Secretary of State John Kerry had expressed his concern to
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov by telephone that most of
the targets hit so far were not related to Islamic State.
On the ground, forces loyal to the Syrian government
targeted insurgents in the Ghab Plain area in the west of the
country, with heavy barrages of surface-to-surface missiles as
Russian warplanes bombed from above, according to the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a rebel
there.
"There is an attempt by the regime to advance but the
situation is under our control," said a fighter in the area from
the Ajnad al-Sham insurgent group who uses the name Abu al-Baraa
al-Hamawi.
Speaking by Internet link, he told Reuters Russian jets had
been bombing since dawn, their most ferocious attack on the area
so far. He said rebels had managed to destroy a number of Syrian
tanks in a counter attack on Wednesday.
"God willing we will repeat the massacre of the north Hama
countryside as happened yesterday," he said, referring to that
counter attack. "We have faced more violent attacks than this in
the past."
The Observatory said rebels had shot down a helicopter in
Hama province in western Syria. It was unclear if it was Syrian
or Russian.
Syria said it had set in train a major military operation to
regain the upper hand on the battlefield. Its civil war began
more than four years ago and has now killed 250,000 people, sent
millions into exile as refugees and drawn in world and regional
powers.
Assad's armed forces "have launched wide-ranging attacks to
deal with the terrorist groups, and to liberate the areas which
had suffered from the terrorist rule and crimes", Syria's army
Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Ali Abdullah Ayoub, was
quoted as saying by state media.
NEW FIGHTING UNITS
Ayoub did not say which areas were being targeted. He said
new fighting units, including one called the Fourth Assault
Corps, had been set up to wage the campaign and the army now
held the military initiative.
Sources in the region say Iran has sent hundreds of troops
to back Syrian forces in a ground campaign coordinated with
Russia's air assault. Assad's government also relies on support
from Hezbollah, the Shi'ite militia from neighbouring Lebanon.
The Observatory's head, Rami Abdulrahman, said an assault
launched by the army and its foreign allies on Wednesday in
nearby areas of Hama province had so far failed to make
significant gains, however.
"At least 13 regime forces were killed ... The clashes also
killed 11 (rebel) fighters," he said in a statement, and the
numbers were expected to rise as more casualties were confirmed.
Around 15 army tanks and armoured vehicles had been
destroyed or immobilised by rebel missile strikes, Abdulrahman
said.
The operation that began on Wednesday in Hama appears to be
the first major assault coordinated between Syrian troops and
militia on the ground with Russian warplanes and naval ships.
Hama province's Ghab Plain lies next to a mountain range
that forms the heartland of Assad's Alawite sect.
Recapturing it from the alliance of rebel groups which
includes al Qaeda's Nusra Front and which thrust into the area
in late July, would help secure Assad's coastal heartlands and
could provide a platform to drive rebels back from other areas.
ANGER OVER AIR SPACE
The United States has been leading a separate air campaign
against Islamic State targets for a year, and the arrival of
Russian war planes last week means the Cold War superpower foes
are now flying combat missions in the same air space for the
first time since World War Two.
Washington and its allies want Assad to leave power and
accuse Moscow of using a campaign against Islamic State as a
pretext to target Assad's other enemies, many of which receive
help from countries that oppose him. Russia, allied to Damascus
since the Cold War, says Assad's government should be part of an
international campaign against extremists.
Neighbouring Turkey, a NATO member, has been angered by
violations of its air space by Russian warplanes and the Western
alliance said it was prepared to send troops to Turkey to defend
it.
"NATO is ready and able to defend all allies, including
Turkey against any threats," NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for a meeting in
Brussels of the alliance's defence ministers.
At the meeting, Turkey appealed to its NATO allies to shore
up missile defences.
(Writing by Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher; Editing by
Peter Graff and Alison Williams)