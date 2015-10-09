(Adds Russian raid details, U.S. policy overhaul, rebel
fighter)
* Islamic State fighters seize govt-held villages near
Aleppo
* Senior Iranian general killed
* Washington overhauls approach to supporting rebels
By Dominic Evans and Parisa Hafezi
BEIRUT/ANKARA, Oct 9 Islamic State fighters have
seized villages close to the northern city of Aleppo from rival
insurgents, a monitoring group said on Friday, despite an
intensifying Russian air-and-sea campaign that Moscow says has
targeted the militant group.
The Russian defence ministry said stepped-up air strikes on
rebel positions in Syria killed 300 anti-Assad rebels and that
it hit 60 Islamic State targets over the last day. There was no
independent confirmation of the death toll.
About 200 insurgents were killed in an attack on the Liwa
al-Haqq group in Raqqa province while 100 died in Aleppo, the
defence ministry said. Two Islamic State commanders were amongst
the dead in Russia's most intense raids since it launched
strikes in Syria 10 days ago. In previous updates Russia has
reported hitting 10 targets daily.
However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
monitors the fighting, said there had been no significant
advances by government forces backed by allied militia in areas
where ground offensives were launched this week. "It's back and
forth," said Rami Abdulrahman, director of the Observatory.
Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps said separately one
of its generals had been killed near Aleppo, once Syria's most
populous city. Iran, like Russia an ally of President Bashar
al-Assad, says it has advisers in the country.
Islamic State is now within 2 km of government-held
territory on the northern edge of Aleppo which has suffered
widespread damage and disease during the four-year civil war
that erupted in the wake of protests against Assad.
Syria's military, backed by Russia, Iran and allied
militias, has launched a major attack in Syria's west to
recapture land lost to non-IS rebels near the heartland of
Assad's minority Alawite sect, an area vital to his survival.
A senior regional official close to the Syrian government
said: "The Iranians are at the heart of the battle, with
strength and effectiveness. Yes they are participating."
As the operation in the west pushed ahead, Islamic State
said its fighters had captured five villages in its northern
offensive and killed more than 10 soldiers or militiamen.
The British-based Observatory said it was the biggest
advance by Islamic State since it launched an offensive against
rival rebels in Aleppo near the Turkish border in late August.
"DAESH EXPLOIT RUSSIAN STRIKES"
"Daesh has exploited the Russian air strikes and the
preoccupation of the (rebel) Free Syrian Army in its battles in
Hama, and advanced in Aleppo," said one rebel commander with
fighters in the region, using an Arabic name for IS.
Russian warplanes and warships have been bombarding targets
across Syria in a campaign Moscow says is targeting IS fighters,
who control large parts of eastern Syria and of Iraq.
But the campaign, which has dramatically changed the
landscape of the war, appears to have mainly struck other rebel
groups, some of which had been battling to stop the Islamic
State advance across Aleppo province.
U.S. and Russian warplanes are now flying missions over the
same country for the first time since World War Two risking
incidents between the two air forces and their fast jets.
The United States announced on Friday it would overhaul its
failed efforts to support moderate Syrian rebels battling
Islamic State, saying it would provide arms and equipment to
vetted rebel leaders and their units.
The U.S. announcement marked the effective end to a
short-lived multi-million-dollar program to train and equip
units of fighters at sites outside Syria, after that programme's
disastrous launch this year fanned criticism of President Barack
Obama's war strategy. Future training will be greatly scaled
back, with the apparent U.S. focus on providing weaponry.
Seeking to underline the dangers of the Russian operation,
U.S. officials said four Russian cruise missiles fired from a
warship in the Caspian Sea had crashed in Iran which drew a
swift denial from Russia.
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said, however, on Friday
in London that the United States had indications that Russian
cruise missiles did malfunction.
French Rafale warplanes attacked an IS training camp in
their stronghold of Raqqa overnight. "We struck because we know
that in Syria, particularly around Raqqa, there are training
camps for foreign fighters whose mission is not to fight Daesh
on the Levant but to come to France, in Europe to carry out
attacks," said French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
France launched its first air strike in Syria on September
27, destroying an Islamic State training camp near Deir al-Zor
in the east of the country. Le Drian said that Islamic State was
France's "main enemy" and that Russian strikes were mostly
hitting Assad's opponents in Syria and not IS targets.
The Observatory reported a new wave of Russian air strikes
in the west on Friday morning on Hama and Idlib, apparently in
support of the ground offensive against anti-Assad rebels.
ALAWITE HEARTLAND
The offensive has focused around the Ghab Plain, next to
Syria's western mountain range which forms the Alawite heartland
and the important strategic main north-south highway running
north from Hama towards the cities of Idlib and Aleppo.
Securing those areas would help consolidate Assad's control
over Syria's main population centres in the west of the country,
far from the Islamic State strongholds in the east.
Abu al-Baraa, a fighter with the Ajnad al-Sham rebel group,
speaking to Reuters via Internet messenger from the Ghab Plain,
said: "The regime has been trying since yesterday to advance ...
and tried many times, with Russian jets paving their way, but
... most of the attacks are repelled. Also a number of heavy
regime vehicles have been destroyed in the Ghab region."
Alongside the Russian air-and-sea campaign, regional
officials have told Reuters that hundreds of Iranian troops have
arrived in Syria since late September to support the Syrian army
and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.
Senior Iranian officials have been in Syria for several
years as military advisers, while Moscow has maintained a naval
facility in the Syrian Mediterranean port of Tartous which it is
using to supply its forces along with a base at Latakia.
The IRGC said a senior general, Hossein Hamedani, was killed
near Aleppo late on Thursday. Hamedani was a veteran of the
Iran-Iraq war and was made deputy chief commander in 2005.
Several senior Guard commanders have been killed in Syria.
The Observatory, which monitors Syria's conflict through a
network of sources in the country, said Hamedani was killed near
Kweires air base, about 20 miles (35 km) east of Aleppo.
Kweires has been besieged by IS fighters.
Turkey said on Friday it was concerned about a possible
fresh wave of Syrian migrants arriving at its border as a result
of Russian air strikes. The conflict has killed 250,000 people,
causing a refugee crisis in Europe and neighbouring nations.
The violation of Turkish air space by two Russian warplanes
last weekend brought the Syrian conflict across NATO's borders,
but the government said that, as yet, no Russian delegation had
been sent to Ankara to provide information on the incursions.
(Additonal reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut; Writing by Peter
Millership; Editing by Giles Elgood)