BEIRUT Nov 20 Russian and Syrian warplanes launched dozens of air strikes on Islamic State-held areas of eastern Syria on Friday, after the group's fighters launched an assault on an air base near the city of Deir al-Zor, a monitoring group said.

In at least 50 bombing raids, towns across Deir al-Zor province, including near the Iraqi border, were hit and dozens of vehicles and fuel oil tankers were destroyed, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (Reporting by John Davison; Writing By Richard Balmforth)