BEIRUT Dec 30 Syria's army backed by heavy
Russian air strikes clashed with rebels holding a town on a
supply route close to the border with Jordan on Wednesday as
part of a major government assault to try and regain southern
territory, rebels and residents said.
Rebels from an array of groups - some of them backed by
Western powers - fought back against the offensive near a former
air base north of the town of Sheikh Maskin, insurgents at the
scene told Reuters.
"The army is making progress with heavy Russian aerial
bombing. The raids are not stopping we have had over 40 raids in
the last 24 hours alone," said Abu Alaa al-Haurani, a commander
in a-Failaq al Awal, part of the Southern Front of
Western-backed rebels.
The army offensive towards Sheikh Maskin is part of the
government's first major assault in southern Syria since Russia
joined the fight on Sept. 30 to support its ally President
Bashar al-Assad.
Russia, which did not confirm the strikes and has up to now
concentrated on the northwest and coastal areas, has said it is
primarily targeting hardline Islamic State fighters.
Washington and other regional powers have regularly accused
it of striking other anti-Assad rebel groups, seen as more
moderate, that the some in the West hope will form part of a
future settlement of the near five-year war.
The army took the Brigade 82 base from the rebels on
Tuesday, lost it as bad weather set in, they took it once more
overnight with the support of the air strikes, said rebels.
Syria's army said it had made advances overnight against
insurgents it said were mainly al Qaeda inspired groups.
Sheikh Maskin, the main goal of the army's southern
campaign, lies on one of the main supply routes from the capital
Damascus to the city of Deraa, close to the border with Jordan.
The recapture of Sheikh Maskin, located at the heart of
Deraa province, would consolidate the army's hold over the
heavily fortified region which has formed a southern line of
defence protecting Damascus.
Rebels from another mainstream anti-Assad armed opposition
alongside some Islamist groups said they shelled army posts in
the city of Izraa, a main government held town that has major
fortifications and is based to the east of Sheikh Maskin.
Activists and residents say Russian air strikes, in which
missiles and bombs are launched from high altitude, are distinct
from Syrian air force strikes which rely more on untreated
barrel bombs dropped from helicopters flying at lesser height.
