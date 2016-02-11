MUNICH Feb 11 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said all powers must sit at the negotiating table to
forge an end to the war in Syria "instead of unleashing a new
world war".
"The Americans and our Arab partners must think well: do
they want a permanent war?" Medvedev told Germany's Handelsblatt
newspaper, due to be published on Friday. It would be impossible
to win such a war quickly, he said according to a German
translation of his words, "especially in the Arab world, where
everybody is fighting against everybody".
"All sides must be compelled to sit at the negotiating table
instead of unleashing a new world war," he said.
He said the United States and Russia must exert pressure on
all sides in the conflict in order to secure a ceasefire.
Russia is carrying out bombing sorties around the key city
of Aleppo, in support of advances by troops loyal to President
Bashar al-Assad. U.S. and other Western air forces are also
involved in air strikes in northern Syria.
