BEIRUT Feb 27 A cessation of hostilities in
Syria came into effect at the agreed time of midnight on
Saturday (2200 GMT Friday), under a U.S.-Russian plan which
warring sides in the five-year conflict have said would to
commit to.
Syria's government and insurgents warring against it have
said they would respect the halt to fighting.
The truce does not apply to Islamic State and al Qaeda
affiliate the Nusra Front, and the Syrian government and Moscow
have said they will not halt combat against those militants.
