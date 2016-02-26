(Adds truce largely holding, pre-truce fighting, background)
By John Davison
BEIRUT Feb 27 A cessation of hostilities in
Syria came into effect at the agreed time of midnight on
Saturday (2200 GMT Friday) under a U.S.-Russian plan which
warring sides in the five-year conflict have said they would
commit to.
A monitoring group said shortly after midnight that across
most of western Syria fighting appeared to have stopped, with
isolated incidents of fire in some areas.
Damascus and its ally Russia, as well as a range of
insurgent groups fighting against them, had said they would
commit to the plan.
The truce does not apply to Islamic State and al Qaeda
affiliate the Nusra Front, and the Syrian government and Moscow
have said they will not halt combat against those militants.
The United Nations unanimously demanded late on Friday that
all parties to the conflict comply with the terms of the plan.
Fighting had raged across much of western Syria right up
until the agreement came into effect, the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights said.
Shortly after midnight, there was calm in many parts of the
country, it said.
"In Damascus and its countryside... for the first time in
years, calm prevails," Observatory director Rami Abdulrahman
said.
"In Latakia, calm, and at the Hmeimim air base there is no
plane activity," he said in reference to the Latakia base where
Russia's warplanes operate from.
In the northern city of Aleppo some gunfire had been heard
shortly after midnight, and there were some blasts heard in
northern Homs province, but it was not clear what had caused
them, he said.
On Friday at least 40 government soldiers and allied
fighters, and 18 insurgents were killed in battles and air
strikes in Latakia province, the Observatory reported.
Also in the hours before the halt, six people died in an air
raid in western Aleppo province, it said. Near Damascus, dozens
of air raids hit besieged Daraya suburb. Rescue workers said at
least five people were killed in Douma northeast of the capital.
U.N. APPEAL FOR PEACE TALKS
Nusra Front on Friday called for an escalation in fighting,
urging insurgents to intensify their attacks in a call that
added to the dangers facing the fragile agreement.
Under the measure, which has not been signed by the Syrian
warring parties themselves and is less binding than a formal
ceasefire, the government and its enemies were expected to stop
shooting so aid can reach civilians and peace talks begin.
Aid has been delivered to some besieged areas of the country
this year in a series of localised agreements, but the United
Nations demands unhindered access to all Syrians in need of
help.
Peace talks collapsed earlier this month before they began,
and Damascus and Moscow intensified assaults in the north and
northwest of the country.
Moscow's intervention in the war in September with an air
campaign has helped Assad's forces and their allies recapture
territory, notably in Aleppo and Latakia provinces.
Rebels have advanced elsewhere including in Hama province,
but fighting has largely tipped in favour of Damascus, which is
also backed by Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian fighters.
Saudi Arabia, which supports insurgents, has said it is
willing to send its forces into Syria to fight Islamic State,
and Turkey, another Assad opponent, wants ground troops deployed
but has denied plans for unilateral action.
Friday's U.N. resolution urged the government and opposition
to resume talks, renewing a call to end a war in which most
regional and world powers are involved.
U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said he intends to
reconvene talks on March 7 provided the halt in fighting largely
holds.
The Syrian government has said the cessation plan could fail
if foreign states supply rebels with weapons or insurgents use
the truce to rearm.
The main Saudi-backed opposition alliance, which has deep
reservations, said it would accept it for two weeks but feared
the government and its allies would use it to attack opposition
factions under the pretext that they were terrorists.
The U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia, which is battling
Islamic State in the northeast and Turkish-backed rebel groups
in the northwest, said it would abide by the plan, but reserves
the right to respond if attacked.
(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by G Crosse and Andrew Hay)