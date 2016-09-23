(Adds Kerry, Ayrault quotes, background)
* Doctor says 45 people killed in overnight bombardment
* 'Long, painful, difficult and disappointing meeting,' U.N.
says
* U.N. resumes aid deliveries to besieged areas
By Tom Perry and Lesley Wroughton
BEIRUT/NEW YORK, Sept 22 Syria announced a new
offensive against rebel-held areas of Aleppo on Thursday while
diplomats failed to find a way in New York to revive a U.S. and
Russian-brokered ceasefire that collapsed this week.
Warplanes mounted the heaviest air strikes in months against
rebel-held districts of Syria's commercial hub and largest city,
dealing a fresh blow to efforts to end Syrian civil war that has
raged since 2011.
Rebel officials and rescue workers said incendiary bombs
were among the weapons that rained down on Aleppo. Hamza
al-Khatib, the director of a hospital in the rebel-held east,
told Reuters 45 people were killed.
"It's as if the planes are trying to compensate for all the
days they didn't drop bombs" during the ceasefire, Ammar
al-Selmo, the head of the civil defence rescue service in
opposition-held eastern Aleppo, told Reuters.
Moscow and Washington announced the ceasefire on Sept. 9.
But the agreement, possibly the final bid for a breakthrough on
Syria before President Barack Obama leaves office in January,
collapsed like all previous efforts to halt a 5-1/2-year-old war
that has killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians and made half
the nation homeless.
Syrian state media announced the new offensive and quoted
the army's military headquarters in Aleppo urging civilians in
eastern parts of the city to avoid areas where "terrorists" were
located and said it had prepared exit points for those who want
to flee, including rebels.
The Syrian army announcement did not say whether the
campaign would also include a ground incursion.
The aerial assault, by aircraft from the Syrian government,
its Russian allies or both, signalled Moscow and Damascus had
rejected a plea by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to halt
flights so aid could be delivered and the ceasefire salvaged.
In a tense televised exchange with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov at the United Nations on Wednesday, Kerry said
stopping the bombardment was the last chance to find a way "out
of the carnage".
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad indicated he saw no quick
end to the war, telling the Associated Press it would "drag on"
as long as it is part of a global conflict in which terrorists
are backed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and the United States.
HEAVIEST STRIKES FOR MONTHS
Had the U.S.-Russian brokered truce, which took effect on
Sept. 12, held, and had humanitarian aid consistently flowed to
Syria, this could have led to intelligence-sharing by Moscow and
Washington to go after Syrian militant groups they both oppose.
The ceasefire deal suffered two blows in the last week. On
Saturday, the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State
militant group carried out a lethal air raid on Syrian
government troops. Washington said it hit Syrian forces by
mistake. Assad said in his interview he believed the strikes,
which he said lasted over an hour, were deliberate.
On Monday, the ceasefire foundered further with an attack on
an aid convoy that killed around 20 people and that Washington
blamed on Russian planes. Russia denied involvement.
In another sign of the Syrian government's determination to
gain territory, it evacuated more rebel fighters from the last
opposition-held district of Homs, which would complete the
government's recapture of the central city, now largely in
ruins.
LONG, PAINFUL, DISAPPOINTING MEETING
Foreign ministers emerged from a meeting in New York having
failed to find a way back to a ceasefire, though the United
State's Kerry said he was willing to keep trying if Russia came
back with new ideas.
"I am no less determined today than I was yesterday but I am
even more frustrated," Kerry told reporters after the session.
"It was a long, painful, difficult and disappointing
meeting," the U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters
after the meeting of the International Syria Support Group,
which includes about two dozen major and regional powers.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior U.S. official
put the onus on Moscow to come up with ideas on how to ground
the Syrian air force, a U.S. objective to reduce the violence.
However, emerging from a meeting that he said was "intense,"
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault described Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's response to a proposal for
grounding planes as "not satisfying."
Assad, helped by Russian air power and Iranian-backed
militias, has steadily tightened his grip on the opposition-held
eastern areas of Aleppo this year, achieving a long-held goal of
fully encircling it this summer.
Capturing the rebel-held half of Syria's largest city would
be the biggest victory of the war for the government side, which
has already achieved its strongest position in years thanks to
Russian and Iranian support.
The United Nations announced that it was resuming aid
deliveries to rebel-held areas on Thursday following a 48-hour
suspension to review security guarantees after Monday's attack
on the aid convoy near Aleppo.
Assad has appeared as uncompromising as ever in recent
weeks, reiterating his goal of taking back the whole country.
The government's main focus has been to consolidate its grip
over the main cities of western Syria and the coastal region
that is the ancestral homeland of Assad's Alawite sect.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington and Angus McDowall in
Beirut, Marwan Makdesi in Homs, Michael Nienaber in Berlin,
Stephanie Nebehay, Marina Depetris and Tom Miles in Geneva,
Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Amman, and Denis Dyomkin, Parisa Hafezi,
John Irish, Michelle Nichols and Lesley Wroughton in New York;
Writing by Tom Perry and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter Graff
and Howard Goller)