* Govt forces make first major ground advance of offensive
* Rebel-held eastern Aleppo pounded by heavy air strikes
* Dozens killed in most fierce attack on Aleppo yet
* Military source says operation going to plan
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Sept 24 Syrian government forces seized
ground from rebels north of Aleppo on Saturday, tightening their
siege on the city's opposition-held east as it came under fierce
air strikes in a major offensive by the Russian-backed army.
The capture of the Handarat camp a few kilometres north of
Aleppo marked the first major ground advance by the government
in an offensive that rebels say has unleashed unprecedented
firepower against their half of the city.
The captured area, elevated ground overlooking one of the
main roads into Aleppo, had been in rebel hands for years.
"Handarat has fallen," an official with one of the main
Aleppo rebel groups told Reuters. An army statement confirming
the advance said "large numbers of terrorists" had been killed.
Dozens of people have been reported killed in eastern Aleppo
since the army announced the new offensive late on Thursday,
burying any remaining hope for reviving a ceasefire brokered by
the United States and Russia.
Residents of rebel-held eastern Aleppo say it is being
subjected to the most ferocious bombardment of the war.
Rebel officials said heavy air strikes on Saturday hit at
least four areas of the opposition-held east, home to more than
250,000 people. Rebels say the strikes are mostly being carried
out by Russian warplanes.
The attack has drawn on ordnance more destructive than
anything previously used against the area and many buildings
have been destroyed, residents say. Images of blast sites show
craters several metres wide and deep.
"There are planes in the sky now," Ammar al Selmo, the head
of Civil Defence in the opposition-held east, told Reuters from
Aleppo on Saturday morning. "Our teams are responding but are
not enough to cover this amount of catastrophe."
RUBBLE
A Syrian military source told Reuters the operation
announced late on Thursday was continuing according to plan.
Asked about the weapons being used, the military source said
the army was using precise weapons "suitable for the nature of
the targets being struck, according to the type of
fortifications", such as tunnels and bunkers, and "specifically
command centres".
A senior official in an Aleppo-based rebel faction, the
Levant Front, told Reuters the weapons appeared designed to
bring down entire buildings.
"Most of the victims are under the rubble because more than
half the civil defence has been forced out of service," he said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
organisation that reports on the war, said it had documented 47
deaths since Friday, including five children. Selmo said the
toll was more than 100.
"The raids are intense and continuous," Observatory Director
Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters.
The Syrian army says it is targeting rebel positions in the
city and denies hitting civilians.
"Every missile makes an earthquake we feel regardless of how
far off the bombardment is," one Aleppo resident said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said a revival of a
ceasefire in Syria depended on all sides involved and not only
on "Russia's unilateral concessions".
"One can only speak about the ceasefire revival only on the
collective basis," he said in an interview for the TV news show
Vesti on Saturday.
