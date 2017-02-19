MUNICH Feb 19 Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday U.N.-led peace talks on Syria in Geneva were the only place to negotiate a political solution and transition.

"Astana has never been an alternative to Geneva," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told delegates at a security conference in Munich, referring to talks held between Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syrian factions in the Kazakh capital.

"It's a good confidence building measure and to maintain a ceasefire. It's a good step forward.

"But now we need to resume Geneva talks which is the main basis for the political solution and transition," he said.

Talks in Geneva are set to resume on Feb. 23. (Reporting by John Irish and Vladimir Soldatakin; Editing by Mark Potter)