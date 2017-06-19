* Iranian, U.S. draw "red lines" in Syria-pro-Assad
commander
* Russia warns it could shoot down planes in its operations
area
* Tensions reflect competition for Islamic State-held areas
* Pro-Assad commander sees risk of more fighting with SDF
(Adds comment from pro-Assad commander)
By Tom Perry and Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, June 19 The United States and Iran have
flexed their military muscles in unprecedented ways in Syria to
deter attacks on their allies and interests, with Russia
warning Washington on Monday it would treat any U.S.-led
coalition planes in its area of operations as potential targets
after the U.S. military downed a Syrian jet.
Tensions escalated on Sunday as the U.S. military brought
down the jet near Raqqa for bombing near U.S.-allied forces on
the ground, and Iran launched missiles at Islamic State targets
in eastern Syria - the first time each state has carried out
such actions in the multi-sided Syrian war.
While aimed at Islamic State, the Iranian strike was also a
projection of military power into part of Syria identified as a
top priority by Damascus and its allies, and followed a recent
tussle with Washington over a section of the Syria-Iraq border.
A pro-Damascus commander said it was "a message" to all
sides in the war that could be repeated, commenting that both
Tehran and Washington had set "red lines" in the last day.
Russia, like Iran an ally of President Bashar al-Assad,
issued a warning of its own to the United States in response to
the downing of the Syrian jet, saying on Monday it would view as
targets any planes flying west of the Euphrates River, though it
stopped short of saying it would shoot any down.
The tensions reflect mounting competition for areas of Syria
where Islamic State (IS) insurgents are in retreat, leaving
swathes of territory up for grabs and posing the question of
what comes next for U.S. policy that is shaped first and
foremost by the priority of vanquishing the jihadists.
The United States said the Syrian army plane shot down on
Sunday had dropped bombs near fighters of the Syrian Democratic
Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab
fighters battling to capture the city of Raqqa from IS.
Russia's Defence Ministry responded on Monday by suspending
cooperation with the United States aimed at avoiding air
incidents over Syria, where the Russian air force is bombing in
support of Assad's campaigns against rebels and IS.
The Syrian army said the jet was shot down while flying a
mission against Islamic State.
The SDF however accused the Syrian government on Monday of
attacking its positions using planes, artillery and tanks. "If
the regime continues attacking our positions in Raqqa province,
we will be forced to retaliate," SDF spokesman Talal Silo said.
The Syrian government this month marched into Raqqa province
from the west but had avoided conflict with the U.S.-backed SDF
until the latest incident.
"The SDF is getting big-headed," said the pro-Damascus
military commander, a non-Syrian who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "There could be problems between it and
Soheil Hassan," said the commander, referring to the Syrian
officer leading the government offensive in Raqqa province.
Yezid Sayigh, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Middle East
Center in Beirut, said the sides were establishing red lines in
a fluid situation, and the Syrian government was "always testing
and pushing the boundaries".
"I don't think the Americans are testing the red lines. They
are saying 'we have a red line here and if you are going to test
it we will respond, but it doesn't mean we are now shifting
strategy' because they also want to reassure the Russians."
IRAN SENDS "CLEAR MESSAGE"
The United States has said its recent actions against Syrian
government forces and allied militia have been self-defensive in
nature, aimed at stopping attacks on U.S.-led coalition forces
or their local allies.
These have included several air strikes against
pro-government forces that have sought to advance towards a U.S.
base in southeastern Syria near the border with Iraq, where the
U.S. military has been training Syrian rebels to fight IS.
The area is of strategic significance to Tehran as it seeks
to secure a land corridor to its allies in Iraq, Syria and
Lebanon and establish a "Shi'ite crescent" of influence that has
long concerned U.S.-allied states in the Middle East.
The missiles fired by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday
targeted IS in Deir al-Zor province, fast becoming the
jihadists' last remaining foothold in Syria and a declared
military priority of Tehran's allies in the Syrian government.
The attacks have showcased the depth of Iran's military
presence in Syria: Iranian drones launched from areas around
Damascus allowed Revolutionary Guard commanders to assess the
damage done by the missiles in real-time.
Two top Revolutionary Guard commanders said that the strikes
were intended to send a message to the perpetrators of militant
attacks in Tehran last week - claimed by Islamic State - that
killed 18 people, as well as their supporters.
"I hope that the clear message of this attack will be
understood by the terrorists as well as their regional and
international supporters," said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of
the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace unit, according to the
website of Iranian state television.
Six missiles with a range of between 650 to 700 kilometres
(400-435 miles) were fired from western Iran, soaring over Iraqi
territory and striking the targets in Deir al-Zor.
State TV posted black and white aerial video on their
website on Monday which they labelled as the moment of impact of
the attack. A projectile can be seen hitting a building followed
by thick black smoke billowing out. State TV repeatedly aired
video footage of the beginning of the attack Monday, showing
several missiles streaking across a dark night sky.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif defended the
attack in a Twitter post on Monday. "Iran's missile capability
protects its citizens in lawful self-defense & advances common
global fight to eradicate (IS) & extremist terror," he wrote.
Other Iranian officials were more blunt in their assessment
of the attack. "This attack, before being a message for the
terrorists, is a message for the supporters of terrorism in the
region which are symbolized by the Saudi regime and the
Americans," the state television website quoted Iranian
parliamentarian Javad Karimi Qoddousi as saying.
(Additional reporting by Laila Bassam and Ellen Francis in
Beirut; writing by Tom Perry; editing by Mark Heinrich)