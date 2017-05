MOSCOW, April 27 Russia said on Wednesday the British Foreign Office's report on human rights record in Russia amounted to interference in its internal affairs and was detached from reality and not objective.

London should address its own problems, such as alleged war crimes committed by British soldiers in Iraq, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)