ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a suspected gas attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical workers said.

"President Erdogan touched on the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib. President Erdogan said such inhumane attacks are unacceptable," a statement attributed to presidential sources said.

They said the two leaders had also emphasized the importance of maintaining the ongoing ceasefire in Syria.

