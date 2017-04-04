WASHINGTON The suspected poison gas attack in Syria's Idlib province "has the fingerprints" of an assault by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a U.S. intelligence official said on Tuesday.

"If the Assad regime was indeed responsible for perpetrating this attack, the reported casualty figures would make it the biggest incident like this since the Syrian regime's August 2013 sarin attack against the Damascus suburbs," the official told Reuters, noting "it has the fingerprints of a regime attack."

The head of the health authority in rebel-held Idlib has said more than 50 people were killed in the gas attack and 300 injured. Two U.S. government sources have said the chemical agent used in the attack was sarin.

