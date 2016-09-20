White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
WASHINGTON Two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 warplanes were in the skies above an aid convoy in Syria at the precise time it was struck on Monday, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, citing U.S. intelligence that has led them to conclude Russia was to blame.
Russia has denied its aircraft or those of its Syrian government allies were involved in the incident, in which 18 trucks from a 31-vehicle convoy were destroyed. The strike appeared to deal a fatal blow to Syria's fragile week-old ceasefire.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.