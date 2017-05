Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif speak while entering a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool

MOSCOW Russia, Iran and Turkey have started the process of finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.

At a separate meeting in Moscow of defence ministers from the same three countries, Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan praised military co-operation between Ankara and Moscow in Syria.

