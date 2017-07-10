Iran: US-Russia ceasefire deal should be expanded to cover all Syria

LONDON (Reuters) - A partial ceasefire in southwestern Syria agreed between the United States and Russia should be expanded to all of Syria, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

The United States, Russia and Jordan announced a ceasefire and "de-escalation agreement" for southwestern Syria on Friday after a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"The (ceasefire) agreement can be fruitful if it is expanded to all of Syria and includes all the area that we discussed in Astana talks for de-escalating the tension," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"Iran is seeking Syria's sovereignty and security so a ceasefire cannot be limited to a certain location ... No agreement would be successful without taking the realities on the ground into account," he added.

The ceasefire started on Sunday.