DUBAI Nov 8 Iran will attend the next round of
Syria peace talks, a top advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei was quoted as saying on Saturday, a week after Tehran
threatened to withdraw from the process.
World and regional powers including Iran met in Vienna on
Oct. 30 to discuss a political solution to Syria's civil war.
Days later, Iran threatened to pull out of the next round of
talks, blaming the "negative role" played by regional rival
Saudi Arabia.
"Iran will be actively present in (Syria peace) talks, while
announcing its standards and preserving its red lines," Ali
Akbar Velayati, Khamenei's top foreign policy advisor, was
quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
"We will support our ally, Syria, not only in defence field,
but also in political arena," he added. Iran supports Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad against rebels backed by regional
powers including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.
Diplomats have said the next round of international talks
is likely to begin later this week.
The Oct. 30 talks, which failed to reach a solution, marked
the first time Iran and Saudi Arabia were at the same table to
discuss Syria's civil war, which has killed more than 250,000
people and displaced millions over nearly five years.
The war has evolved into a wider proxy struggle between
global powers, as Russia has joined the Assad-Iran axis and
Western powers have stepped up support for Gulf Arab-backed
rebels.
Iran has said it could support Assad's departure only if he
is ousted in elections held after a ceasefire. Western and Gulf
Arab powers say the Syrian strongman, whose crackdown on
initially peaceful protests in 2011 triggered the war, must
leave power as part of any credible peace process.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and
Catherine Evans)