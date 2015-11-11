(Adds Iran state media quotes)
BEIRUT Nov 11 Iran's deputy foreign minister
said on Wednesday that Tehran has yet to decide whether it will
join another round of talks on the Syria crisis in Vienna due
this week, Lebanese and Iranian media reported.
The last round of talks in Vienna on Oct. 30 between world
powers and regional rivals involved in Syria's four-year civil
war resulted in calls for a nationwide ceasefire, but showed
divisions remain between countries backing opposing sides over
how to solve the conflict.
Lebanon's al Mayadeen TV and Iranian state broadcaster IRIB
cited Hossein Amir Abdollahian as saying Iran had not yet
decided on participation in the next ministerial meeting.
It would depend on Washington's "answers regarding some
unilateral actions taken by some of the sides" attending the
talks "without consulting others", al Mayadeen said. It did not
elaborate.
In a brief interview with Iranian state broadcaster IRIB,
Abdollahian said the United States appeared to be taking
"obstinate" actions in its diplomatic push on Syria.
Iranian Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would not be participating in the
discussions himself, because he would be joining President
Hassan Rouhani on a visit to France.
Abdollahian made the remarks on a visit to Beirut to meet
Lebanese officials.
A top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei was quoted last week as saying Iran would attend the
talks, but warned over unspecified "red lines".
Tehran has warned it will quit Syria peace talks if it finds
them unconstructive, citing what it calls the negative role of
its regional rival Saudi Arabia.
Tensions between the two countries, which support opposing
sides in Syria's four-year civil war, have threatened to
undermine the latest diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Riyadh is pushing the U.N. to condemn Iranian and Russian
intervention in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, a
move that has prompted complaints from the delegations of Iran
and Syria.
Vienna is set to host a ministerial meeting of Russia, the
United States and other major powers later this week, the second
such talks since Oct. 30.
The last round failed to decide on the fate of Assad, a key
difference between foreign powers involved in the conflict that
has killed 250,000 people.
