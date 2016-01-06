DUBAI Jan 6 Iran's diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia will affect the Syrian peace talks, Tehran's Deputy Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, adding his government would remain committed to the talks.

"Saudi Arabia's wrong decision will have an effect on (Syria) talks in Vienna and New York, but Tehran will stay committed," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by John Stonestreet)