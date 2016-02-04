LONDON Feb 4 Any ceasefire in Syria should not include stopping military operations to combat terrorist groups, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

"Ceasefire, based on everybody's interpretation, does not include giving a breathing space to recognised terrorist organisations," he told an event in British parliament. "Having a ceasefire is different from letting up the fight against terrorism."

He named the Nusra Front and Islamic State as such organisations.

Earlier Zarif had called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria and for U.N.-mediated peace talks to resume after they were suspended on Wednesday. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)