LONDON Feb 4 Any ceasefire in Syria should not
include stopping military operations to combat terrorist groups,
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
"Ceasefire, based on everybody's interpretation, does not
include giving a breathing space to recognised terrorist
organisations," he told an event in British parliament. "Having
a ceasefire is different from letting up the fight against
terrorism."
He named the Nusra Front and Islamic State as such
organisations.
Earlier Zarif had called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria
and for U.N.-mediated peace talks to resume after they were
suspended on Wednesday.
