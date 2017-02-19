(Adds Human Rights Watch)
MUNICH Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed
Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria
fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich
Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons could never
be condoned.
Damascus, an ally of majority-Shi'ite Iran, this week
rejected a recent Human Rights Watch report that said its
military and allied forces had used chemical weapons during
their capture of Aleppo last year. It instead
accused anti-government fighters of using chemical weapons.
"The use of chemical weapons can never be condoned ...
Unfortunately the terrorist organisations Nusra and Daesh
(Islamic State) still possess chemical weapons," Zarif said.
A U.N.-Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) inquiry assigned to identify organisations and
individuals responsible for the chemical attacks concluded last
October that Syrian government forces had used chlorine as a
chemical weapon at least three times in 2014-15. Islamic State
militants, it said, had used sulphur mustard gas in one attack.
The U.N. Security Council extended the mandate of the
inquiry, known as the Joint Investigative Mission (JIM), until
November this year. It is due to issue its next report by
Saturday.
The United States last month blacklisted 18 senior Syrian
officials it said were connected to the country's weapons of
mass destruction programme, after an international investigation
found Syrian government forces were responsible for chlorine gas
attacks against civilians.
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Ken Roth told
delegates the issue was likely to be discussed between major
powers in the coming days.
"Another big test coming up is in the Security Council,
probably just this next week, of the so-called joint
investigative mechanism established by the Security Council,"
Roth said.
"So, the question comes up, what's next? The French have
taken the lead in drafting a resolution and put it on the table
imposing sanctions for Syria's use of chemical weapons and
Russia is threatening to veto it."
France said on Feb 14 that the U.N. had to respond over the
use of chemical weapons with a resolution that would punish
those responsible for repeated attacks.
A French diplomatic source said that Paris was still looking
for the right time to put the resolution to a vote but that it
was working on a new text in the hope of ensuring it was
supported by Assad ally, Russia.
"We have again started work on a text with our partners,"
the source said.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing
by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Bolton)