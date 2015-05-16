BEIRUT May 16 A group tracking the Syrian civil war said a report on Syrian state TV claiming the army had killed an Islamic State official had incorrectly taken credit for a raid carried out by U.S. forces.

Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the reported raid on an oil field in the eastern Deir al-Zor province was the same one which U.S. officials said was carried out by the American special operations forces.

Syrian state TV had carried news of the raid before it was announced in the United States, quoting its Deir al-Zor correspondent. (Writing by Tom Perry)