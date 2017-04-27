JERUSALEM Israel's Patriot anti-aircraft missile system shot down an aerial target over the Golan Heights on Thursday, the Israeli military said.

Israeli media said residents in the northern Israeli town of Safed reported seeing two missiles being launched and of explosions occurring afterwards. It was initially unclear whether the target, which media said was an unmanned drone, was shot down over Syria or Israeli-controlled territory.

The incident occurred hours after Syria accused Israel of striking a Lebanese Hezbollah guerrilla arms hub near Damascus airport, where supplies of weapons from Iran are sent regularly by air, a regional intelligence source said.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Mark Heinrich)