* Israel loath to clash accidentally with Moscow's forces
* Officials hint Israeli rules of engagement under review
* Israel and Russia may agree to steer clear of each other
HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept 8 Indications of
increased Russian involvement in Syria in support of President
Bashar al-Assad are prompting a reassessment in Israel about how
to handle fall-out from the conflict without risking a clash
with Moscow.
Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, Israel has
occasionally fired across the Golan Heights in response to
spillover shelling or bombed advanced arms it suspected were to
be transferred to Assad's Lebanese guerrilla allies, Hezbollah.
U.S. and regional reports that Moscow's diplomatic and
logistical support for Assad is shifting into major military
backing has raised the prospect of Israel and Russia
accidentally coming to blows.
"There could be ramifications for us, certainly," Ram
Ben-Barak, director-general of Israel's Intelligence Ministry,
told Reuters when asked if Russian intervention in Syria might
necessitate new Israeli rules of engagement.
He was speaking at a security conference organised by the
Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, where Russian policy in Syria
was described both as an effort to shore up Assad and mobilise
with other world powers in suppressing Islamic State insurgents.
"We have been informed that the Russians are entering into
active intervention, the Americans are attacking ... The West
and now, in fact, the Russians and the whole world are trying to
unite against them (Islamic State)," Amos Gilad, senior adviser
to Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, said in a speech.
In separate remarks to Reuters, Gilad said it was too early
to know how extensive Moscow's military involvement in Syria
would be and whether it might clip Israel's wings operationally.
"I don't know, because the scale is not yet clear. They
haven't started working. They are just building up the
capability," Gilad said of the Russian activity.
Asked if Israel was communicating with Russia in a bid to
head off any unintended confrontations between their forces, he
said only: "There are ways. They are not our enemies today."
In Moscow, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said she had no
information about any communication between Israel and Russia.
"LOOKING ANEW"
Israel has sought to stay out of the Syrian civil war,
seeing enemies on all sides. It says it intervenes militarily
only when fired upon from Syria or to prevent Hezbollah
operatives reinforcing Assad there from gaining advanced weapons
that could pose a threat to it from Lebanon in the future.
Past Israeli strikes in Syria killed Syrian troops as well
as Hezbollah fighters, according to both countries and the
guerrilla group - though the exact number remains unclear.
In recent days, Moscow has reaffirmed its military backing
for Damascus but said it was premature to talk about Russian
participation in military operations in Syria.
U.S. authorities have detected "worrisome preparatory
steps", including transport of prefabricated houses for hundreds
of people to a Syrian airfield, that could signal Russia is
readying for deployment of heavy military assets, a senior U.S.
official told Reuters last week.
Syria has not formally responded to the reports. But one of
its military officials has spoken of a "big shift" in Russia's
military support for Damascus.
Amos Yadlin, an Israeli air force ex-general and Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former military intelligence
chief, said Israel and Russia were unlikely to find themselves
pitted against each other in Syria as they had different areas
of interest.
"I don't think there is any reason for the sides to collide,
as we are not fighting the same enemy. I assume that we will be
very careful, and so will they," said Yadlin, now director of
Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies.
He predicted Russian forces would avoid the Golan, near
Israel's northern front, and Israel would think twice about
carrying out air strikes where Russians might be harmed.
"My assumption is that we don't attack any site on the
ground in Syria unless we have an excellent picture of who is or
isn't there," Yadlin said.
A senior U.S. official briefed on Israel's actions in Syria
shared Yadlin's assessment, but cautioned: "Nothing is
fool-proof, so I can anticipate the Israelis will be looking
anew at their risk-assessments now."
Syria's ageing air force is largely Soviet-supplied, posing
a possible scenario where similar models of jets and choppers
could be flown by local and Russian pilots.
Sam Gardiner, a retired U.S. air force colonel who runs
wargames for various Washington agencies, said Israel would
likely be able to spot Russian-operated aircraft in good time.
"Russian aircraft would probably have a different
'signature' - even if they're the same airplane they wouldn't be
equipped with the same electronics," he said, theorising that
the Israelis would know which Syrian airbases were being used by
Russia and be able to trace Russian-language radio
communications to the jets or helicopters they came from.
