JERUSALEM, Sept 17 Israel's Iron Dome rocket
defense system on Saturday shot down a stray "projectile" fired
during fighting in Syria's civil war, Israel's military said.
There has been frequent spillover of fighting between the
factions in Syria into the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights,
but, according to Israeli media, this was the first time Iron
Dome was activated to intercept the errant fire.
"A projectile fired from Syria was intercepted by the Iron
Dome aerial defense system. No injuries were reported," the
military said in a statement. A spokeswoman added it was most
likely stray fire.
Israel usually retaliates with air strikes against battle
stations in Syria.
The military has stationed Iron Dome batteries in areas that
have been targeted by cross-border fire, which is most
frequently from Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. The
system usually only fires an interceptor if the enemy rocket is
calculated to strike near a populated area.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)