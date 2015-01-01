BEIRUT Jan 1 A video released late on Wednesday
purported to show two Italian women held by militants in Syria,
with one of them saying they are in danger of being killed.
The title of the video says the women are Italian workers
and have been detained by al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front, but
websites and Twitter accounts used by the militant group did not
mention the video, which did not include any logos of the group.
The video published on YouTube shows two young women sitting
and dressed in black robes and veils. One holds a sign which
gives the date as Dec. 17, 2014.
"We supplicate our government and its militaries to bring us
back home before Christmas," the other woman says in English,
appearing to read from a prepared statement.
"We are in big danger and we could be killed. The government
and its militaries are responsible (for) our lives."
An Italian foreign ministry spokesman declined to comment.
In August the ministry said two Italian aid workers had been
kidnapped in Syria, without giving their names.
They had been working on humanitarian projects in the
embattled northern city of Aleppo, the ministry said at the
time, adding that all channels were being explored to obtain
more information and secure their release.
It did not give details of their captors.
Nusra Front and the militant Islamic State group have held
groups of Westerners hostage in Syria, which has descended into
a splintered civil war.
Islamic State beheaded several male hostages including aid
workers and journalists in 2014. Nusra Front released hostages
last year, including a group of Greek Orthodox nuns in March and
a U.S. writer in August.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Beirut, additional reporting by
Steve Scherer in Rome and Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Peter
Graff)