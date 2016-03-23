GENEVA The head of Syria's delegation in Geneva said the European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini had urged his government to engage positively in peace talks on Wednesday, and said he believed the round of talks had broken the diplomatic impasse.

Bashar Ja'afari received Mogherini at his hotel in Geneva, after she arrived to make a surprise intervention in the peace talks, and told her he wanted the EU to reopen its embassies and lift sanctions on Damascus.

Ja'afari has said his team would return for a second round of talks in Geneva, but he said he had told U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura they could not come back before Syrian elections on April 13.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, writing by Tom Miles, editing by John Irish)