Syrian government's head of delegation Bashar Ja'afari attends a news conference after a meeting on Syria at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The Syrian government's chief negotiator said on Monday that an explosion south of the capital had struck a hospital, killing some patients evacuated last week from two rebel-besieged towns in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Bashar Ja'afari told reporters on arrival for talks with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura: "The explosion that the terrorists carried out in the area of Sayeda Zeinab today centred on a hospital that treated injured from Foua and Kefraya brought."

"...It took the lives of tens of innocents. So while we had a diplomatic dialogue here, they (the opposition) decided to withdraw (from the talks), you can see that these people are nothing but terrorists."

"We will begin this meeting with this topic," he said. He appeared to be referring to a car bomb on Monday which a monitoring group said had killed at least six people.

(Reporting by Marina Depetris and Shadia Nasralla; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans)