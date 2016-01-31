Children play on a bicycle near damaged buildings in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

GENEVA The head of Syria's delegation at peace talks in Geneva branded the opposition as terrorists backed by foreign powers on Sunday, but said his government was considering humanitarian moves as demanded by the opposition delegation.

"We don’t deal with terrorists," Bashar al-Jaafari told reporters in Geneva. "There are foreign powers endorsing foreign agendas, aiming at making political pressure on the Syrian government by using terrorism as a political weapon."

Asked if the government was considering moves such creation of humanitarian corridors, ceasefires and prisoner releases, he said: “Absolutely, this is part of the agenda that we agreed upon and that will be one of the very important topics we will discuss among ourselves as Syrian citizens.”

